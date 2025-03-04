Another 2 goals?

The second matchday of the Misli Premier League’s 25th round will conclude in Baku, where Sabah hosts Araz-Nakhchivan.
This marks the seventh league encounter between the two teams, Idman.biz reports.
Sabah has won three of the previous six matches, while Araz-Nakhchivan has claimed one victory, with the remaining two ending in draws. The capital-based team also holds a slight edge in goal difference, 6-4.
Sabah enters the match on a four-game scoring streak and remains unbeaten in that period. Interestingly, Sabah has scored exactly 2 goals in every home match against Araz-Nakhchivan.
|
07.10.2023
|
Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
1:1
|
15.12.2023
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah
|
2:0
|
02.03.2024
|
Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
2:0
|
05.05.2024
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah
|
0:1
|
05.10.2024
|
Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
1:1
|
14.12.2024
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah
|
0:1
The match will kick off at 19:30.
Idman.biz