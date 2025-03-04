4 March 2025
EN

Another 2 goals?

Football
News
4 March 2025 15:12
21
The second matchday of the Misli Premier League’s 25th round will conclude in Baku, where Sabah hosts Araz-Nakhchivan.

This marks the seventh league encounter between the two teams, Idman.biz reports.

Sabah has won three of the previous six matches, while Araz-Nakhchivan has claimed one victory, with the remaining two ending in draws. The capital-based team also holds a slight edge in goal difference, 6-4.

Sabah enters the match on a four-game scoring streak and remains unbeaten in that period. Interestingly, Sabah has scored exactly 2 goals in every home match against Araz-Nakhchivan.

07.10.2023

Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan

1:1

15.12.2023

Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah

2:0

02.03.2024

Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan

2:0

05.05.2024

Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah

0:1

05.10.2024

Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan

1:1

14.12.2024

Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah

0:1

The match will kick off at 19:30.

