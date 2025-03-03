De Bleeckere backs referee’s decision in Neftchi vs. Kapaz match

Controversial moments from the Azerbaijani Cup quarter-final second-leg match between Neftchi and Kapaz have been clarified.

According to Idman.biz, the chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, Frank De Bleeckere, addressed the incidents in a statement to the association’s press service.

De Bleeckere supported the 58th-minute decision made by referee Rashad Ahmadov, explaining: “During Neftchi’s attack, their number 9, Bassala Sambou, advanced with the ball and entered the opponent’s penalty area. At this moment, Kapaz’s number 8, Elmir Taghiyev, engaged in a challenge for possession. After touching the ball, the attacker made medium-intensity contact with the defender’s leg—an open-footed, studs-forward challenge, hitting the upper part of the leg. This act endangered the defender’s safety.

VAR reviewed the incident and supported the referee’s decision to issue a red card for serious foul play. If the contact had been minimal or only a slight brush, a yellow card could have been considered instead.”

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Neftchi secured a 1-0 victory in the match.

Idman.biz