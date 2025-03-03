Nuno Gomes: "Everything is being done to achieve success at Qarabag"

"Qarabag is a great team."

This is what Nuno Gomes, the former Portugal national team player, said exclusively to AZERTAC when discussing the Azerbaijani club Qarabag, Idman.biz reports.

The 48-year-old former striker praised the Azerbaijani champion's progress as a club: "Qarabag is well-known in Europe for its successful performances. They even managed to defeat Portugal's Braga in the UEFA Europa League playoff round last season. Everything is being done to achieve success at this club. The team is led by a coach with a great career, Gurban Gurbanov. I've also heard that he had a successful playing career."

Nuno Gomes had a successful career playing for prominent clubs such as Benfica in Portugal and Fiorentina in Italy. He made 79 appearances for the Portugal national team, scoring 29 goals. He won bronze and silver medals at the 2000 and 2004 UEFA European Championships, respectively.

Idman.biz