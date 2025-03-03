Yuri Matias decides to return to Brazil

Brazilian defender Yuri Matias has decided to part ways with Neftchi.

The 31-year-old player himself made the announcement, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the Brazilian media, Matias expressed his desire to be with his sick son and said he was awaiting offers from his home country: "My young son Mateusz has autism. It is difficult to be away from my family in such a situation. I want to be with him. His treatment must come before everything else."

Matias' wife, Michelle, also revealed her wish to have him back at home: "The children are very attached to their father. His absence affects my boys a lot, especially the younger one. I always want Matias to be with us."

Matias, who joined Neftchi in 2023, will see his contract expire at the end of the season.

Idman.biz