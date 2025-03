Ante Budimir has etched his name into the history of Osasuna.

The 33-year-old Croatian forward has become the club's all-time top scorer in LaLiga, Idman.biz reports.

This record was set during the 26th round match against Valencia, which ended in a 3-3 draw. Budimir scored his 58th goal for Osasuna, surpassing the previous record held by Sabino.

Budimir has been with Osasuna since 2020.

Idman.biz