Chelsea are adding a new player to their squad.

English club will sign Denner Evangelista, Idman.biz reports.

17-year-old Brazilian defender, who plays for Corinthians, plays for the U-20 team. The transfer fee will be 15 million euros. The Brazilian representative will also receive a share of his future sales.

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

