Real Madrid's Saliba plan

Real Madrid are planning to sign a new defender in 2026.

Spanish giants are looking for defenders to replace David Alaba and Antonio Rudiferi, whose contracts will expire at that time, Idman.biz reports.

The main target of Madrid representative is Arsenal's 23-year-old footballer William Saliba. Frenchman is also being considered for joining the squad as a free agent in the summer of 2027. However, a transfer for a reasonable price with a year left on the contract is not ruled out.

Saliba has scored 2 goals in 36 matches this season.

