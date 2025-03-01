Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

Neftchi, which eliminated Kepaz from the competition in the 1/4 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, has advanced to the semifinals for the 21st time in its history.

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag, which is the 2nd in the number of semifinal appearances, has advanced to this stage for the 20th time. The Aghdam club achieved its anniversary success by beating Sabail. The regional representative will play in the semifinals for the second time in a row.

