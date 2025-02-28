Two clubs show interest in Sumgayit foreign midfielder

Sumgayit’s midfielder, Tresor Mossi, has attracted the attention of multiple clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that both Neftchi and Araz-Nakhchivan are considering a move for the Burundian player.

Reports suggest that Neftchi’s head coach, Samir Abasov, is keen on reuniting with his former player, while Araz-Nakhchivan is also evaluating the possibility of signing Mossi for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently under contract with Sumqayıt until June 30, 2027. He joined the club on August 3, 2023, and has previously played for Aigle Noir (Burundi), Westerlo (Belgium), and Käerjéng (Luxembourg).

Idman.biz