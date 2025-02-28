Champions League’s most frequent rivalries

The list of players who have faced the same opponent the most times in UEFA Champions League history has been revealed.

IFFHS has compiled a ranking of footballers who have played 12 or more matches against a single club, Idman.biz reports.

At the top of the list, three players share the record for the most matches (14) against a single opponent:

Iker Casillas – Faced Bayern Munich 14 times, all while playing for Real Madrid.

Luka Modrić – Played 14 games against Manchester City, also as a Real Madrid player.

Thiago Silva – Took on Real Madrid in 14 matches, representing AC Milan, Chelsea, and PSG.

Additionally, Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two players to appear twice on the list, having frequently faced multiple clubs.

Top players and their most faced opponents:

14 matches – Iker Casillas vs. Bayern Munich

14 matches – Thiago Silva vs. Real Madrid

14 matches – Luka Modrić vs. Manchester City

13 matches – Hasan Salihamidžić vs. Real Madrid

12 matches – Iker Casillas vs. Juventus

12 matches – Oliver Kahn vs. Real Madrid

12 matches – Raúl vs. Bayern Munich

12 matches – Víctor Valdés vs. AC Milan

12 matches – Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Atlético Madrid

12 matches – Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lyon

12 matches – Toni Kroos vs. Manchester City

Idman.biz