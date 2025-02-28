28 February 2025
Champions League’s most frequent rivalries

26
The list of players who have faced the same opponent the most times in UEFA Champions League history has been revealed.

IFFHS has compiled a ranking of footballers who have played 12 or more matches against a single club, Idman.biz reports.

At the top of the list, three players share the record for the most matches (14) against a single opponent:

Iker Casillas – Faced Bayern Munich 14 times, all while playing for Real Madrid.

Luka Modrić – Played 14 games against Manchester City, also as a Real Madrid player.

Thiago Silva – Took on Real Madrid in 14 matches, representing AC Milan, Chelsea, and PSG.

Additionally, Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two players to appear twice on the list, having frequently faced multiple clubs.

Top players and their most faced opponents:
14 matches – Iker Casillas vs. Bayern Munich
14 matches – Thiago Silva vs. Real Madrid
14 matches – Luka Modrić vs. Manchester City
13 matches – Hasan Salihamidžić vs. Real Madrid
12 matches – Iker Casillas vs. Juventus
12 matches – Oliver Kahn vs. Real Madrid
12 matches – Raúl vs. Bayern Munich
12 matches – Víctor Valdés vs. AC Milan
12 matches – Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Atlético Madrid
12 matches – Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lyon
12 matches – Toni Kroos vs. Manchester City

Idman.biz

