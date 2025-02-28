Vagif Sadygov shares his views on the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinals

Vagif Sadygov, the former vice president of AFFA, has shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinal return matches.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Sadygov expressed confidence in Neftchi’s chances.

Having won 2-0 in the first leg against Kapaz, he believes Neftchi will advance to the next stage: “Recent performances show that Neftchi has regained its dominance. The team is doing its best to secure a place in European competitions. I believe Neftchi will progress to the next round.” Sadygov also pointed out that Kapaz may focus on league matches in the coming weeks due to their position at the bottom of the table.

Regarding the other quarterfinal clash, Sadygov commented on the Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Zira match. Araz-Nakhchivan won the first leg 1-0, but Sadygov believes the outcome is still undecided: “Both teams are aiming for titles in the league and cup. The first match was very competitive, and I expect another exciting encounter. I think the chances are equal in this match. While Zira has been playing more attractive football recently, Araz-Nakhchivan will be looking to end their recent poor form.”

The quarterfinals will conclude today, with Qarabag and Sabah already having secured their places in the semifinals.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz