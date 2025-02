A rescheduled match from Serie A Round 9 has been played.

Milan faced Bologna away from home, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Rafael Leão opening the scoring in the first half, the hosts showed resilience. Bologna responded with two goals, securing a crucial victory that propelled them ahead of Milan in the standings. This marks Milan’s second consecutive defeat.

Serie A – Rescheduled match from Round 9

February 24

23:45. Bologna 2-1 Milan

