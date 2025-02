Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos has made a surprise selection for the upcoming friendly match against Belarus in March.

Idman.biz, citing Sportlife.az, reports that Gabala’s No.10, Shahin Shahniyarov, has caught the attention of the Portuguese coach.

Santos, who has been closely following First League matches in recent weeks, has identified the 20-year-old central midfielder as a promising talent.

The Azerbaijan vs. Belarus match will be held on March 25.

Idman.biz