27 February 2025
EN

Manchester clubs triumph, Arsenal drop points again - VIDEO

27 February 2025 09:39
Matchday 27 of the English Premier League saw five fixtures played.

The standout match of the day took place in London, Idman.biz reports.

Tottenham hosted Manchester City, with Erling Haaland's 12th-minute goal securing a narrow victory for the visitors.

Arsenal suffered another setback, failing to break down Nottingham Forest’s defense and settling for a goalless draw—marking their second consecutive loss of points.

Premier League – Matchday 27 Results
February 26
23:30. Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City

23:30. Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

23:30. Manchester United 3-2 Ipswich

23:30. Brentford 1-1 Everton

00:15. Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

