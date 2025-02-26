26 February 2025
Big gap between Ronaldo and Messi

Football
News
26 February 2025 16:26
29
The list of footballers with the most official matches played in the 21st century has been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has published a ranking of players who have appeared in 900 or more matches between 2001 and 2024, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 30 players have reached this milestone, with seven of them surpassing the 1,000-match mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list, while Fabio takes second place. Lionel Messi, despite securing third position, trails significantly behind the top two.

Top Players with the Most Official Matches (2001-2024):

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 1255
2. Fabio – 1215
3. Lionel Messi – 1083
4. Luka Modrić – 1074
5. Dani Alves – 1056
6. João Moutinho – 1037
7. Edin Džeko – 1000

Idman.biz

