26 February 2025
EN

Founder of Khojaly Football Club: "Some Realities Hinder Our Dreams" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
26 February 2025 15:22
27
Founder of Khojaly Football Club: "Some Realities Hinder Our Dreams" - INTERVIEW

An interview with Ilkin Hajiyev, the founder and CEO of Khojaly Football Club, for Idman.biz.

- What new developments are there in the club’s activities?

- Currently, our U13 and U14 teams are participating in championships. Our U14 team has almost secured a spot in the playoffs. In the future, we aim to play in the I and II divisions, and eventually in the higher leagues. However, unfortunately, some realities are limiting our dreams.

- What are those realities?

- To achieve these goals, we need financial support. For the past five years, I have shouldered the entire financial burden of the club. We have no external financial support.

- So how does the club manage its expenses?

- Right now, we have paid groups operating. At the same time, we offer free groups for promising children from low-income families. Honestly, I’m not dissatisfied with the number of applicants. The club’s main base is located in Masazir, and we also have a branch in Khirdalan.

- Do you plan to continue your activities in Khojaly?

- As you know, restoration works are currently underway in Khojaly. Therefore, we have not yet made any official requests regarding this matter. However, we plan to take this step in the near future. Khojaly Football Club should operate in Khojaly.

- What are your future goals for the club?

- Since its establishment, Khojaly has participated in the Azerbaijan championships held under the flag of AFFA. Our main goal now is to continue with the U14 league players and move up to the Youth League. At the moment, we are doing everything we can to develop youth football. I can confidently say that there are plenty of talented young players in Azerbaijani clubs. They need to be monitored and constantly supported. These children reach a certain point, but then they struggle to continue at the same pace. We need to understand what challenges a 14-15-year-old player faces and how to address those issues. We have big goals but also face challenges. I will go as far as I can.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

