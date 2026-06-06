6 June 2026
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Former Real Madrid Coach on Messi: “He Walks Around the Pitch, Yet Nobody Can Stop Him”

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6 June 2026 09:43
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Former Real Madrid Coach on Messi: “He Walks Around the Pitch, Yet Nobody Can Stop Him”

Former Real Madrid striker and head coach Jorge Valdano has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi’s potential participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to foreign media, Valdano highlighted the Argentine forward’s extraordinary qualities and enduring influence on the game.

“Everyone tries to stop him with the help of science, but so far no one has succeeded. He seems to stroll around the pitch, yet it’s still impossible to stop him. He keeps getting slower, but nobody can figure out his tricks. He is an inexplicable footballer — a genius who has left an indelible mark on the sport over the last 20 years. I don’t know if we will ever see anything like him again.

“His mere presence on the field is hugely significant. His teammates feel something far stronger than simple admiration for him. That worked brilliantly in Qatar. Defending a teammate is one thing; defending a friend is another. Helping that friend become a world champion becomes a collective responsibility.”

Idman.Biz
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