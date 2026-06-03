3 June 2026
EN

Germany national team take commercial flight to World Cup 2026 in unusual travel decision

World football
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3 June 2026 10:52
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Germany national team take commercial flight to World Cup 2026 in unusual travel decision

The Germany national football team surprised fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by travelling to the United States on a regular commercial flight instead of using a private charter aircraft, İdman.Biz reports.

The German squad flew to Chicago on a journey lasting approximately nine hours, sharing the plane with nearly 300 ordinary passengers.

The unusual decision quickly attracted attention on social media, with many supporters praising the team’s more down-to-earth approach compared to the luxury travel arrangements typically used by elite national sides before major tournaments.

Passengers waiting at the departure gate were also treated to a special surprise before take-off, as lucky fans received official Germany national team shirts from members of the delegation.

Germany are among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup and are aiming to win the tournament for a fifth time in their history. The competition, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to become the biggest World Cup ever, featuring 48 national teams.

The German side will now continue their preparations in the United States ahead of the start of the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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