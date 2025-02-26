Kapaz defender: "We are humans, not robots"

"The first half was a balanced battle on the field. We were well-prepared for the game and followed the coach’s instructions."

These were the words of Kapaz defender Diogo Verdasca in an interview with Sport24.az following their 0-2 away loss to Zira in Matchweek 24 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old Portuguese center-back shared his thoughts on the match: "We played well for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half. But after conceding the first goal, the team became more disorganized, allowing the opponent to capitalize on counterattacks. In the end, we lost 0-2. I don’t think the result was fair, but that’s football."

Verdasca also commented on the delayed kickoff: "Of course, the late start affected us. We planned our meals and rest schedule based on a 4:00 PM kickoff, but the game began around 7:00 PM. The players had lunch at 12:30 PM and had already left the hotel. In my opinion, this match should not have been played at that time—it could have been rescheduled. We also had a few days without training, which impacted our performance. We are humans, not robots."

