26 February 2025
EN

Kapaz defender: "We are humans, not robots"

Football
News
26 February 2025 14:37
11
Kapaz defender: "We are humans, not robots"

"The first half was a balanced battle on the field. We were well-prepared for the game and followed the coach’s instructions."

These were the words of Kapaz defender Diogo Verdasca in an interview with Sport24.az following their 0-2 away loss to Zira in Matchweek 24 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old Portuguese center-back shared his thoughts on the match: "We played well for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half. But after conceding the first goal, the team became more disorganized, allowing the opponent to capitalize on counterattacks. In the end, we lost 0-2. I don’t think the result was fair, but that’s football."

Verdasca also commented on the delayed kickoff: "Of course, the late start affected us. We planned our meals and rest schedule based on a 4:00 PM kickoff, but the game began around 7:00 PM. The players had lunch at 12:30 PM and had already left the hotel. In my opinion, this match should not have been played at that time—it could have been rescheduled. We also had a few days without training, which impacted our performance. We are humans, not robots."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Adnan Ahmadzada’s successor becomes sponsor of Kapaz FK
14:53
Football

Adnan Ahmadzada’s successor becomes sponsor of Kapaz FK

The difficult days of Kapaz football club are now behind them
Historic underdog reaches Portuguese Cup semifinals
14:17
Football

Historic underdog reaches Portuguese Cup semifinals

A historic moment has unfolded in the Portuguese Cup, as a fourth-division club has reached the semifinals

National team head coach: "The girls did their best"
13:36
Football

National team head coach: "The girls did their best"

He shared his thoughts on the games played in Albania as part of the second qualification round of the European Championship
Mahir Emreli's move to Seoul delayed - REASON revealed
12:48
Football

Mahir Emreli's move to Seoul delayed - REASON revealed

Azerbaijan national team forward Mahir Emreli's transfer to the South Korean club has been postponed

Clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five Leagues
12:10
Football

Clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five Leagues

The clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five leagues have been revealed

Maradona of Qarabag: “He used to tease the Armenians, saying they couldn’t beat a Turk - INTERVIEW
12:06
Football

Maradona of Qarabag: “He used to tease the Armenians, saying they couldn’t beat a Turk - INTERVIEW

From 'Maradona of Qarabag' to a survivor of Khojaly

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
24 February 11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
24 February 14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

Xabi Alonso sets Bundesliga record - VIDEO
23 February 16:33
Football

Xabi Alonso sets Bundesliga record - VIDEO

Coach Xabi Alonso has set a record unbeaten streak in away matches in the Bundesliga