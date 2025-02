​A historic moment has unfolded in the Portuguese Cup, as a fourth-division club has reached the semifinals for the first time in the tournament's history.

Tirsense achieved this remarkable feat by defeating U Elvas 2-0 in the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports.

The surprise semifinalist will now face the winner of the Benfica vs. Braga matchup for a spot in the final.

