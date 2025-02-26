26 February 2025
National team head coach: "The girls did their best"

26 February 2025 13:36
"The first opponent, Northern Ireland, was a very strong team. They won all three of their group matches with large scorelines."

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Habib Agayev, the head coach of the Azerbaijan U19 women's national football team, in an interview with AFFA.az.

He shared his thoughts on the games played in Albania as part of the second qualification round of the European Championship: "Albania and Montenegro were roughly equal in strength. After the first match, our team felt a bit fatigued. We lost to Albania due to individual mistakes in the second game. In the match against Montenegro, our team had reached the form we were aiming for. We could have defeated Montenegro, who finished second in our group. However, we missed clear goal-scoring opportunities. These games were a good experience for our team. The girls did their best."

The U19 team competed in Group IV of League B, facing Northern Ireland (0:4), Albania (0:4), and Montenegro (1:2).

Idman.biz

