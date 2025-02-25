25 February 2025
Galatasaray to sue Mourinho for racism - REASON

Football
News
25 February 2025 13:26
22
Galatasaray has accused the head coach of their rival, Jose Mourinho, of racism following the match against Fenerbahce.

Idman.biz reports that in the 25th round of the Turkish Championship, the Istanbul derby ended in a 0-0 draw.

After the match, Mourinho criticized the behavior of Galatasaray players and coaching staff, stating: I must thank the referee. In the situation I'm talking about, everyone sitting on the opponent's bench was jumping around like monkeys. If the game had been officiated by a Turkish referee, Yusuf Akcicek would have received a yellow card in the first minute, and I would have had to substitute him in the 5th minute.

Galatasaray has issued a statement calling Mourinho's words disrespectful to the Turkish people: Since the moment he started working in Turkiye, Jose Mourinho has constantly made degrading comments about the Turkish people. Today, his remarks have gone beyond immoral commentary and turned into inhuman rhetoric.

The yellow-red club has announced their intention to file a complaint against the Portuguese coach: We officially declare our intention to initiate a criminal case regarding Jose Mourinho's racist statements and to file formal complaints to UEFA and FIFA.

Idman.biz

