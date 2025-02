Elchin Mammadov, the Director of AFFA's Club Licensing Department, has received another appointment from UEFA.

Mammadov will serve as the UEFA Venue Director for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash between Fenerbahce (Turkiye) and Rangers (Scotland), Idman.biz reports.

Match Details:

Venue: Shukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul

Date: March 6

Another significant role for an Azerbaijani football official on the international stage!

Idman.biz