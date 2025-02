The final match of Round 25 in LaLiga has concluded.

Sevilla failed to secure a win at home, dropping points in dramatic fashion, Idman.biz reports.

The Andalusian side hosted Mallorca, and despite leading for most of the match, they conceded a late equalizer in stoppage time. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams earning a point.

LaLiga – Round 25

February 24

00:00

Sevilla 1-1 Mallorca

Idman.biz