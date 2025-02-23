Better than Maradona and Messi - RANKING

Brazilian legend Garrincha has been named the greatest dribbler in football history by GiveMeSport.

The former right-winger, who dazzled for Brazil between 1955 and 1966, tops the list of the 20 best dribblers of all time, Idman.biz reports.

The ranking was determined based on key criteria, including player statistics, reputation, the quality of opponents, and career longevity.

The greatest dribblers in football history:

1. Garrincha (Brazil)

2. Diego Maradona (Argentina)

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

4. George Best (Northern Ireland)

5. Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

6. Ronaldinho (Brazil)

7. Stanley Matthews (England)

8. Omar Sivori (Argentina/Italy)

9. Neymar (Brazil)

10. Zinedine Zidane (France)

11. Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria)

12. Eden Hazard (Belgium)

13. Ronaldo (Brazil)

14. John Barnes (England)

15. Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

16. Zico (Brazil)

17. Roberto Baggio (Italy)

18. Paul Gascoigne (England)

19. Gianfranco Zola (Italy)

20. Eddie Gray (Scotland)

