Van Persie returns to Feyenoord as head coach

Robin van Persie is returning to Feyenoord, where he began and ended his football career, as head coach.

41-year-old specialist, who currently coaches Heerenveen, will start working at the Rotterdam club from the beginning of next week, Idman.biz reports.

According to Dutch press, Feyenoord will pay compensation to the other party for the coach.

Van Persie also played for Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce as a player, played 102 matches for the Dutch national team and scored 50 goals.

