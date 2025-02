The 26th round of the English Premier League kicked off with a clash between Leicester City and Brentford.

The visitors settled the match in the first half, delivering a commanding performance, Idman.biz reports.

The Bees claimed a resounding 4-0 victory. Brentford struck three times within 15 minutes before halftime and sealed the triumph with a late goal.

English Premier League – Round 26

February 21

23:30. Leicester City 0-4 Brentford

Idman.biz