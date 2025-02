The 23rd round of the German Bundesliga kicked off with a single match.

Werder Bremen traveled to face Freiburg in an away fixture, Idman.biz reports.

The home side delivered a dominant performance, securing a resounding 5-0 victory. This emphatic win propelled Freiburg to 4th place in the standings.

German Bundesliga – Round 23

February 21

23:30. Freiburg 5-0 Werder Bremen

Idman.biz