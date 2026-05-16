Mahir Emreli expected to leave Kaiserslautern amid reported tensions with head coach

Mahir Emreli is reportedly close to leaving Kaiserslautern following internal tensions at the club.

As reported by İdman.Biz, German outlet Südwest24 claims head coach Torsten Lieberknecht has already made a decision regarding the future of the Azerbaijan international.

According to the report, Lieberknecht no longer sees Emreli as part of his plans and the club are unlikely to stand in the striker’s way should he look for a new team this summer.

The situation gained further attention earlier this week after the player’s mother, Elnura Emreli, publicly confirmed that problems had emerged between her son and the Kaiserslautern manager.

Emreli joined the German side after spells with Qarabag, Legia Warsaw and Dinamo Zagreb, building a reputation as one of Azerbaijan’s most recognisable forwards abroad.

The 27-year-old has also remained an important figure for the Azerbaijan national football team, with his future now expected to become one of the key transfer stories involving Azerbaijani players this summer.