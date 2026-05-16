16 May 2026
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Nariman Akhundzade adapting to life in MLS

Football
Review
16 May 2026 14:27
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Nariman Akhundzade adapting to life in MLS

Nariman Akhundzade continues to adapt to life in Major League Soccer following his move to Columbus Crew, with club officials already highlighting the striker’s long-term potential despite his limited minutes on the pitch.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the transfer to one of the most structured organisations in MLS is viewed as an important step in the young forward’s career. Inside the club, Akhundzade is reportedly considered a long-term project capable of developing into a key attacking player for the future.

Head coach Henrik Rydstrom has praised the Azerbaijani international’s versatility, noting that he can operate in several attacking positions - a quality increasingly valued in modern football systems.

“We will be careful with Nariman,” Rydstrom reportedly said while discussing the player’s work ethic and performances in training sessions.

That cautious approach is reflected in Akhundzade’s playing time so far. The forward has featured in six MLS matches, although his total league minutes currently stand at 31. He also played a full cup match and helped Columbus Crew advance to the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old has already begun attracting attention from Azerbaijani supporters in the United States. Following one recent match, compatriot Jeyhun Alizade even presented the player with traditional lavangi food in a gesture that quickly drew attention among local fans.

Within the club, coaches are said to be pleased with the striker’s early progress after arriving in the United States. His mobility, technical quality, off-the-ball movement and ability to find space between defensive lines are viewed as strengths suited to the fast and physically demanding nature of MLS football.

However, Columbus Crew’s season has been far from straightforward. The Ohio-based side currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference and remain inconsistent following changes in both coaching structure and playing philosophy. In that context, the club’s focus on developing younger players has become even more significant.

General manager Issa Tall has also reportedly spoken positively about Akhundzade’s future, believing his pace and tactical flexibility can eventually add greater variety to the team’s attack.

After impressing with Qarabag and gaining experience in the UEFA Champions League, Akhundzade is now attempting to establish himself in a completely different football culture, where intensity and tempo play a central role.

Despite the slow start in terms of minutes, expectations surrounding the Azerbaijani striker remain high, with many inside MLS believing he has the tools to become one of the most recognisable Azerbaijani footballers in North America.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.Biz
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