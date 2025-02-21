Azerbaijan's women's national team faces Montenegro

Azerbaijan’s women's national football team is set to play its next match today.
The team will kick off the new season in the UEFA Nations League, competing in League C, Group 4, Idman.biz reports.
Head coach Siyasat Asgarov's squad will host Montenegro in their opening match. The game will take place at Liv Bona Dea Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 (Baku time).
Group 4 Teams:
Azerbaijan
Montenegro
Lithuania
Match Details:
UEFA Nations League – League C, Group 4
February 21
15:00 – Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro
Referee: Tatiana Sorokopudova (Kazakhstan)
Venue: Liv Bona Dea Arena
Idman.biz