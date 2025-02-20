Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today with the second-leg fixtures, as eight decisive matches are set to determine which teams advance to the Round of 16.

Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are among those fighting for progression. Fenerbahce, having secured a convincing home victory over Anderlecht, will aim to finish the job in Belgium, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray faces a tough challenge as they seek to overturn a heavy first-leg defeat against AZ Alkmaar.

Notably, the draws for the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will take place on February 21.



UEFA Europa League

Playoff Round – Second Leg Fixtures

February 20

21:45 Bodo/Glimt vs. Twente (First leg: 1-2)

21:45 Galatasaray vs. AZ Alkmaar (First leg: 1-4)

21:45 FCSB vs. PAOK (First leg: 2-1)

21:45 Roma vs. Porto (First leg: 1-1)

00:00 Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahce (First leg: 0-3)

00:00 Viktoria Plzen vs. Ferencvaros (First leg: 0-1)

00:00 Ajax vs. Union SG (First leg: 2-0)

00:00 Real Sociedad vs. Midtjylland (First leg: 2-1)

Idman.biz