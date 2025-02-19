Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"

"Today, I say goodbye to Zira FK, a club that has been my home for the past four years," said Filip Pahtmann, the player who mutually terminated his contract with Zira, on his social media account.

The Brazilian forward has bid farewell to the Baku-based club, Idman.biz reports.

He thanked head coach Rashad Sadygov for his trust and the opportunity to grow during his time at the club.

“Today, I say goodbye to Zira FK, a club that has been my home for the past four years. These years have been filled with learning, challenges, and achievements—moments that will stay with me forever.

I want to thank the coach for all the trust and for helping me grow during this time. I’m also grateful to my teammates, who became brothers on and off the field, and to the entire club staff, who have always supported me and been part of this journey.

A special thank you to the Zira fans, who have always stood by our side, cheering and supporting us. Your love and dedication made all the difference!

I am also grateful to Azerbaijan, a country that welcomed me with open arms and where I had incredible experiences, both on and off the pitch.

I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club and everyone involved great success. Thank you for everything, Zira FK!”

Idman.biz