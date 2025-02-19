19 February 2025
EN

Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"

Football
News
19 February 2025 17:39
19
Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"

"Today, I say goodbye to Zira FK, a club that has been my home for the past four years," said Filip Pahtmann, the player who mutually terminated his contract with Zira, on his social media account.

The Brazilian forward has bid farewell to the Baku-based club, Idman.biz reports.

He thanked head coach Rashad Sadygov for his trust and the opportunity to grow during his time at the club.

“Today, I say goodbye to Zira FK, a club that has been my home for the past four years. These years have been filled with learning, challenges, and achievements—moments that will stay with me forever.

I want to thank the coach for all the trust and for helping me grow during this time. I’m also grateful to my teammates, who became brothers on and off the field, and to the entire club staff, who have always supported me and been part of this journey.

A special thank you to the Zira fans, who have always stood by our side, cheering and supporting us. Your love and dedication made all the difference!
I am also grateful to Azerbaijan, a country that welcomed me with open arms and where I had incredible experiences, both on and off the pitch.

I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club and everyone involved great success. Thank you for everything, Zira FK!”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"
17:57
Football

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"

He shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the Development Tournament in Minsk

AFFA postpones league matches
17:47
Football

AFFA postpones league matches

The matches scheduled for February 22-23 across all zones have been postponed
Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues
17:41
Football

Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues

In the 2024/2025 season, the team finishing last in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division
Playoff to be introduced in Premier League
17:35
Football

Playoff to be introduced in Premier League

A playoff will be held between teams from the Premier League and the First Division

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop
17:31
Football

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop

The team that finishes last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division

Misli Premier League to be played in 3 rounds
17:26
Football

Misli Premier League to be played in 3 rounds

The format for the 2025/26 season of the Misli Premier League has been finalized

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
17 February 16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified