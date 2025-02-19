Champions League: Day's report - Records and Firsts

The first day of the Champions League knockout stage second-leg matches was filled with interesting moments.

Atalanta vs Club Brugge 1-3

A Belgian team eliminated an Italian rival over two legs in the European Cup/Champions League for the first time since Anderlecht overcame Juventus in 1981.

For the first time in the history of European competitions, a Belgian team has scored 3+ goals against an Italian rival on Italian soil.

Club Brugge's Chemsdine Talbi became the fourth youngest player (19 years 285 days) to score a brace in a Champions League knockout phase match, after Kylian Mbappé (18-113), Erling Haaland (19-212) and Nicolò Zaniolo (19-225).

Talbi is also the youngest ever Belgian to score a brace in the Champions League.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) scored 34 secondes after coming on: the quickest goal by a sub in this UCL campaign.

The second behind him is Ilenikhena (Monaco) who also scored last night (vs Benfica), taking 46 secondes.

Another two players to score less than a minute after coming on are:

Pereira Lage (Brest vs Salzbourg) : 47 secondes,

Haraldsson (Lille vs Sturm Graz) : 59 secondes.

Bayern vs Celtic 1-1

Celtic's Nicolas Kühn is the first German to score his first 3 Champions League goals against German teams.

Only Lothar Matthäus (1980-1981, UEFA Cup) and Wolfgang Funkel (1985-86, Cup Winners' Cup) had previously achieved this in European competitions.

Nicolas Kühn is also the first German to score against Bayern Munich in a Champions League knockout round game since Lukas Podolski for Arsenal in March 2014.

Celtic is the first Scottish team to take the lead on Bayern's field since Celtic itself did so in 2003.

Alphonso Davies' goal (at 93'13") is the latest ever scored by Bayern to overcome a Champions League tie, surpassing Linke's goal (at 92'27") to eliminate Porto in the quarter-finals of 1999-2000.

Benfica vs Monaco 3-3

French clubs have only won one of their 22 trips to Portuguese clubs in European Cup/Champions League (5 draws, 16 defeats).

Benfica have never lost at home against a French club in the European Cup/Champions League (13 wins, 6 draws).

Vangelis Pavlidis is the first Benfica player in the UCL era to score 7 goals in a single edition of the Champions League.

Darwin Núñez (2021-22) and Joao Mario (2022-23) scored 6 each.

They scored less than a minute after coming on in the 2024/25 UCL:

Milan vs Feyenoord 1-1

Feyenoord have reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 1999-00.

Feyenoord eliminated Milan at their both ties in knockout stages of European competitions (also in European Cup’s 1969-70 Round of 16).

Milan are eliminated from the Champions League in a direct clash against a Dutch team for just the second time, after the final lost against Ajax in 1995.

Santiago Giménez has scored the earliest goal (36 seconds) in the 2024-25 Champions League, putting Milan ahead against his former club Feyenoord.

For Milan, it was 3rd goal scored in the 1st minute in UCL, behind:

Clarence Seedorf (22 seconds, 2005-06 vs Schalke),

Alexandre Pato (25 seconds, 2011-12 vs Barcelona).

Milan is now the team with the most UCL goals scored (4) in the first minute (also Paolo Maldini at 51 seconds in 2004-05 vs Liverpool).

Inter and Barcelona have 3 such goals.

Santiago Giménez became the first player to both score for and against the same team (excluding own goals) in a single Champions League campaign.

Considering European Cup era, he is the 2nd such player, after Conny Torstensson (for and against Bayern Munich in the European Cup 1973-74 ).

Giménez scored with Feyenoord on 29 January 2025 (against Lille) and against Feyenoord (with Milan), on 18 February 2025.

It is the shortest time (20 days) that a player has needed to score with a team and against that same team (not counting own goals) in the history of the European Cup/Champions League.

