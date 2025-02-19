Feyenoord ends half-century wait for Champions League last 16 - VIDEO

Feyenoord has finally ended their 50-year wait to reach the Champions League Round of 16, securing a historic milestone for the Dutch club.

The Rotterdam side progressed to the knockout phase after eliminating AC Milan in the playoff round, Idman.biz reports.

This marks Feyenoord’s first appearance in the last 16 since the 1974/75 season, when they advanced past the Round of 32 to reach this stage.

In the current campaign, Feyenoord claimed a 1-0 home victory over Milan before holding the Italian giants to a 1-1 draw in the return leg, securing their long-awaited qualification.

