Azerbaijan women's U19 team suffers crushing defeat - UPDATED

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 National Football Team played their latest match today, marking their debut in the European Championship II Qualifying Round.

The team, coached by Habib Agayev, faced off against the Northern Ireland national team in Group B, Idman.biz reports.

The match took place at the House of Football Natural Pitch in Tirana, Albania. The game ended in a 4-0 defeat for Azerbaijan, as the team struggled throughout.

In the first half, Grace Conway scored twice (10’ and 51’), while Ebi Svitlav added another goal (42’) just before halftime. In the second half, Naomi Butroyd sealed the win with a fourth goal in the 58th minute.

Starting their campaign with a loss, the Azerbaijani team will next face Albania in the II round on February 21.

In the other match of the group, Albania will meet Montenegro.

EURO-2025 II Qualifying Round

Group B, 4th Group

Round I, February 18

14:30

Northern Ireland 4-0 Azerbaijan

Goals: Grace Conway (10’, 51’), Ebi Svitlav (42’), Naomi Butroyd (58’)

Referee: Roxana Recorean (Romania)

House of Football Natural Pitch

Idman.biz