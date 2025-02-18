Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The Champions League play-off second-leg fixtures kick off today, with four spots in the Round of 16 up for grabs.

Idman.biz reports that Italian sides Milan and Atalanta will aim to overturn first-leg defeats when they host Feyenoord and Club Brugge, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Benfica, both returning home with first-leg wins, will look to secure qualification against Celtic and Monaco.

The play-off round concludes on February 19, finalizing the lineup for the next stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

Champions League – Play-off Second Legs

February 18 Fixtures:

21:45 – Milan vs. Feyenoord (First leg: 0-1)

00:00 – Atalanta vs. Club Brugge (First leg: 1-2)

00:00 – Bayern Munich vs. Celtic (First leg: 2-1)

00:00 – Benfica vs. Monaco (First leg: 1-0)

Idman.biz