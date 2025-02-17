18 February 2025
Azerbaijan national team's first win in Minsk - PHOTO - VIDEO

Football
News
17 February 2025 16:58
The Development Cup for players under 17 continues in Minsk, Belarus, with the second round of group-stage matches taking place today.

The Azerbaijan national team faced Iran on the second day of the competition. The match was decided by a single goal, with Amin Rzayev scoring in the 47th minute to secure the win for our team, Idman.biz reports.

This marks Azerbaijan's first victory after a 0:3 loss to Russia in the opening match. The U17 team will play against Kazakhstan on February 19 at 14:20 Baku time.

In the other match of the group, Russia will face Kazakhstan at 16:40 Baku time.

