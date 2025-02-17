Azerbaijan's U17 goalkeeper: "We play to make our country proud"

"I believe this victory is not about a goalkeeper or a single player."

Elbrus Karimov, the goalkeeper of the Azerbaijan U17 national football team, shared his thoughts following the team's victory in the Development Cup in Minsk, Belarus, Idman.biz reports.

Karimov, who was named the best player of the match against Iran, reflected on the game: "Each of us played well. I thank my teammates for their effort. We believed in each other and fought hard. We showed determination. There was no time to recover after yesterday's match. We play for our country, our homeland, our parents, and our loved ones to make them happy."

After losing 0:3 to Russia in the first round, the national team bounced back with a 1:0 win over Iran today.

