Burnley sack Scott Parker as relegation confirmed in Premier League campaign

Burnley have dismissed head coach Scott Parker, the club confirmed in an official statement, following a difficult Premier League campaign that has already resulted in relegation, İdman.Biz reports.

With four games remaining, Burnley sit 19th in the table on just 20 points, leaving them unable to avoid the drop back to the Championship.

Parker, 45, had been in charge since the summer of 2024, arriving with the task of stabilising the club in the top flight. However, inconsistent performances and a lack of results ultimately saw Burnley struggle to compete throughout the season.

The former England international has previously managed clubs including Club Brugge, Bournemouth and Fulham, gaining a reputation for guiding teams to promotion, but was unable to replicate that success at Turf Moor.

Burnley are now expected to begin the search for a new manager as they prepare for life in the Championship and aim to mount a promotion push next season.