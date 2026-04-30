Azerbaijan U17 edge Pakistan to finish UEFA Development Tournament campaign

Azerbaijan’s U17 national team secured a 1-0 victory over Pakistan in their final match at the UEFA Development Tournament.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the official website of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, the game was played at the Namys Stadium in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The decisive goal came in the 77th minute, when Nazim Aliyev found the net.

The result saw Azerbaijan finish the tournament with five points in a four-team competition, bringing an end to a mixed campaign for Agil Nabiyev’s side.

Earlier in the tournament, the Azerbaijani team suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Russia, before drawing 1-1 with hosts Kazakhstan and then winning the subsequent penalty shootout 4-2.

The UEFA Development Tournament is designed to provide young players with international experience, offering emerging talents the opportunity to compete against different styles and opposition at an early stage of their careers.