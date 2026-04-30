Inter plan long-term deal for Dimarco as contract extension option comes into focus

Defender Federico Dimarco could remain at Inter Milan for the long term, with the club considering activating an option in his current contract before extending it by a further two years.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Italian media, the Nerazzurri are keen to keep the 28-year-old Italy international at the club until the summer of 2030, underlining his growing importance within the squad.

Dimarco has been part of Inter since July 2018 and has developed into one of the most reliable players in the team, particularly under recent tactical systems that rely heavily on attacking full-backs. His current deal runs until 30 June 2027, but includes an automatic one-year extension clause already available to the club.

The defender is enjoying an impressive campaign, contributing seven goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. His attacking output from the left flank has made him a crucial asset as Inter continue to compete on multiple fronts domestically and in Europe.