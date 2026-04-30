Vinicius Jr reportedly opposes potential Mourinho move amid ongoing Benfica row

Tensions stemming from the Champions League play-off tie between Benfica and Real Madrid in February continue to escalate, with new reports suggesting internal friction at the Spanish club.

According to İdman.Biz, the controversy began after Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni allegedly directed a racist insult at Vinicius Junior during the first leg, an incident that led to a six-match suspension for the Argentine youngster.

The situation has now taken a new turn, with claims that Vinicius Junior has reacted negatively to the prospect of Jose Mourinho being invited to take charge of Real Madrid. Reports suggest the Brazilian forward issued an ultimatum to the club’s hierarchy, stating: "Either me or Mourinho."

It is also alleged that Vinicius believes Mourinho was involved in the wider incident between himself and Prestianni, further complicating the situation.

The developments come at a sensitive time for Real Madrid, as the club balances sporting ambitions with dressing room stability, while also navigating the broader issue of racism in European football.