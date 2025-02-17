17 February 2025
Ryonosuke Ohori: "Unfortunately, we couldn't delight our fans"

Football
News
17 February 2025 14:41
Ryonosuke Ohori: "Unfortunately, we couldn't delight our fans"

"The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic. Our fans gave us tremendous support. Unfortunately, we couldn't make them happy with a victory. I'm very disappointed with the loss."

Idman.biz, citing Futbolxeber.az, reports that these were expressed by Neftchi midfielder Ryonosuke Ohori following their 0-1 defeat to Qarabag in the 23rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The Japanese midfielder expressed dissatisfaction with his performance: "The head coach brought me on to change the game. My task was to hold the ball in midfield and facilitate our attacking plays. I wasn't particularly satisfied with my performance. I think I could have executed the coach’s instructions better."

The 24-year-old player emphasized the importance of focusing on upcoming matches: "We're disappointed about losing to Qarabag. We wanted to bring joy to our fans in this match, but it didn't work out. Now we need to concentrate on our next games. I believe we will perform better in the upcoming fixtures. We will fight until the end in both the league and the cup."

