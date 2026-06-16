16 June 2026
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Real Madrid target Manchester City defender Ruben Dias

World football
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16 June 2026 13:59
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Real Madrid target Manchester City defender Ruben Dias

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias as part of their plans to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

As reported by The Athletic, head coach Jose Mourinho is eager to reinforce the heart of the defense and has identified the Portuguese international as one of his priority targets. The report claims the Madrid club are close to reaching an agreement with the 29-year-old centre-back.

According to the same source, Manchester City would be willing to consider a sale if an attractive offer is submitted.

Dias has been one of City's key defensive figures since arriving from Benfica in 2020, helping the club win multiple domestic titles as well as the UEFA Champions League. His experience, leadership qualities and consistency have made him one of the most highly regarded defenders in European football.

The report also suggests that Real Madrid are preparing for changes in their defensive unit this summer. The club are reportedly planning to part ways with defenders Fran Garcia and Raul Asencio as they reshape the squad.

Should the transfer materialize, Dias would add significant experience to a Real Madrid side looking to remain competitive both domestically and in European competitions.

Idman.Biz
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