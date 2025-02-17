17 February 2025
Century’s top goal scorers – LIST

The best goal scorers of the 21st century have been revealed.

According to IFFHS, the list includes football players who have scored at least 300 goals, Idman.biz reports.

In the 21st century, 64 players have achieved this remarkable feat. Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, followed by Lionel Messi in second place, with Robert Lewandowski rounding out the top three.

Here are the top 10 goal scorers of the 21st century:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 916
2. Lionel Messi – 850
3. Robert Lewandowski – 654
4. Luis Suárez – 583
5. Zlatan Ibrahimović – 558
6. Karim Benzema – 483
7. Ali Ashfaq – 476
8. Edinson Cavani – 460
9. Neymar – 439
10. Edin Džeko – 436

Idman.biz

