17 February 2025
17 February 2025 11:14
Shaban Shirdanov: "Zaqatala football club is facing serious financial difficulties"

Zaqatala football club is facing serious financial difficulties, according to the club's president Shaban Shirdanov.

Idman.biz reports that speaking to the club’s press service, Shirdanov expressed the club’s desire to compete in the Azerbaijani Premier League, emphasizing Zaqatala’s rich football traditions and local talent as key reasons for their promotion ambitions.

"Our team’s performance so far in the First League proves that we are capable of reaching our goal. We have experienced head coach Rustam Mammadov and a dedicated coaching staff. The players are also highly motivated and professional," Shirdanov said.

However, he acknowledged that the club is struggling financially:
"The funds provided by the state are insufficient. We need additional financial support. Issues such as squad strengthening, infrastructure improvements, and financial stability remain unsolved. The pitch at the Zagatala Olympic Sports Complex also requires replacement, but we currently lack the necessary funds."

Şirdanov stressed that despite the financial challenges, the team remains highly motivated and determined to fight until the end.

Zagatala is in 4th place with 21 points after 14 rounds.

The trailing leader is Gabala by 15 points.

