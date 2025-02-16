Turan Manafov: "The main thing is the team's victory"

"The main thing is the team's victory".

Turan Manafov, the football player of Kepaz, who won the Goal of the Month project, said this in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The defender said that the main thing is the success of Kepaz: "I would like to thank those who gave me preference in the selection. After that goal, I also received congratulations from fans on social networks. I am grateful to everyone who appreciated it. My shot was accurate, so it was even more beautiful. For me, the main thing is the team's victory and success. If we had lost, there would have been no point in choosing the best goal. We are preparing for the next games and victories. We will try to achieve good results for our club and our fans".

Turan's goal from a free kick in the 17th minute of the match against Turan Tovuz (5:2) was chosen as the Goal of the Month.

Idman.biz