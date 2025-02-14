14 February 2025
Qarabag drops, Neftchi makes progress: European club rankings revealed

The latest European club rankings have been released, listing the continent's top 400 teams.

Four Azerbaijani clubs feature in the rankings, Idman.biz reports.

The highest-ranked team from Azerbaijan is Qarabag, which remains in 64th place with 278 points. Although the team’s points remain unchanged, they have dropped one position in the list.

On the other hand, Neftchi has climbed three spots to 254th place with 19 points. Sabah, with 4 fewer points, dropped two positions to 278th place. Zira has experienced a 5-position increase and is now ranked 286th with 14 points.

The top spot in the rankings is held by Real Madrid with an impressive 2489 points.

Idman.biz

