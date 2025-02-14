14 February 2025
Filip Ozobic: We want to beat Qarabag with the support of our fans - Interview

26
Filip Ozobic, the midfielder for Neftchi, gave an interview to Futbolxeber.az discussing the team's recent victory and their upcoming match against Qarabag.

- What did you think of the 2-1 win over Zira?

- We knew it would be a tough match, and it turned out to be just that. We fought for 90 minutes and, in the end, we won, which makes us very happy.

- What are your thoughts on the dramatic finish of the match?

- We scored late, and honestly, we didn't expect the opponent to equalize. But we didn't lose hope. We managed to score the second goal and secure the win.

- Did you think you might lose the 3 points after the opponent equalized? Did you still believe in a win?

- We knew time was running out, but we kept fighting until the end. Thank God, we achieved what we wanted.

- After three consecutive wins, would you say Neftchi is back to form?

- Yes, we've won the last three matches, but we can't settle for that. There are areas we need to improve. We need to keep working on those and continue to get better.

- With Qarabag coming up, do you think you can continue your winning streak?

- Qarabag is a strong team with a good squad. We'll be playing at home, and with the support of our fans, we want to beat Qarabag.
- Can the dramatic victory against Zira provide extra motivation and act as a call to action for the fans ahead of the Qarabag game?
- Every victory benefits us. Our fans support us in every match. I believe we'll have even stronger support in the Qarabag game.

- Qarabag isn't in ideal form at the moment. Do you consider that an advantage for Neftchi?

- I don't want to comment on the opponent's form. Every game is different. We're only focused on our performance. Our goal is to win.

